Pictures from Sperrin Integrated College's Open Events in Magherafelt

It proved an enjoyable and informative experience for those who attended the Open Events on Wednesday and Thursday.
There were tours of the college led by members of the teaching staff and during their visit heard from the Principal, Mrs Heron.
Taking an ‘in depth’ look during the Open Night at Sperrin Integrated College. Photo: Supplied
Trying out a bit of carpentry under the watchful eye of mum and dad and a member of staff during the Open Night at Sperrin Integrated College. Photo: Supplied
Completing the quiz during the Open Night at Sperrin Integrated College. Photo: Supplied
A little advice from big sister on how to keep a steady hand at the Open Night at Sperrin Integrated College. Photo: Supplied