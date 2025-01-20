Pictures from Sperrin Integrated College's Open Events in Magherafelt

By Stanley Campbell
Published 20th Jan 2025, 15:04 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 15:15 BST
Sperrin Integrated College in Magherafelt recently opened its doors for parents and prospective students to come and find out what it has to offer.

It proved an enjoyable and informative experience for those who attended the Open Events on Wednesday and Thursday.

There were tours of the college led by members of the teaching staff and during their visit heard from the Principal, Mrs Heron.

Taking an ‘in depth’ look during the Open Night at Sperrin Integrated College.

1. Sperrin open night

Taking an ‘in depth’ look during the Open Night at Sperrin Integrated College. Photo: Supplied

Trying out a bit of carpentry under the watchful eye of mum and dad and a member of staff during the Open Night at Sperrin Integrated College.

2. Sperrin open night

Trying out a bit of carpentry under the watchful eye of mum and dad and a member of staff during the Open Night at Sperrin Integrated College. Photo: Supplied

Completing the quiz during the Open Night at Sperrin Integrated College.

3. Sperrin open night

Completing the quiz during the Open Night at Sperrin Integrated College. Photo: Supplied

A little advice from big sister on how to keep a steady hand at the Open Night at Sperrin Integrated College.

4. Sperrin open night

A little advice from big sister on how to keep a steady hand at the Open Night at Sperrin Integrated College. Photo: Supplied

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice