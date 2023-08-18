Pictures: Holy Trinity College students opened their envelopes to ‘amazing’ A and AS level results

There were great celebrations and lots of smiles as Holy Trinity College students opened their envelopes to see amazing A Level and AS grade results. Having experienced another challenging year, there was such a relief on many faces.

Mrs Isabel Russell, Principal said: “We are delighted with the results received today, many of which are top A* / A Grades. There is much to celebrate in the College, and the hard work and commitment of both students and staff has been recognised and is well deserved.

"Post 16 has been challenging for everyone this year, but our students have coped extremely well and have been supported by a very caring staff alongside their parents/guardians. I am so delighted for everyone and immensely proud of what our students have achieved”.

With a return to full Examinations, and Exam Regulators indicating a stepped return to pre-pandemic standards in terms of grade outcomes, this cohort of students deserve the utmost praise for their resilience, application and hard work.

Mrs Russell continued: “We are an all-ability school so to receive A*/A Grades is delightful, but we must also congratulate those who have achieved other grades and have worked to the very best of their ability. A Level Study will always require commitment and dedicated time both in school and at home, and our students have demonstrated their determination to do this and achieve”.

Many pupils have successfully secured their place at University, studying courses such as Environmental Science, Physics & Astro Physics, Illustration, Computing Science, Midwifery & Nursing, Education, Engineering, to name but a few, whilst others have secured Higher Level Apprenticeships and Employment.

The College's AS students equally performed very well, and this will give them great confidence as they prepare for their final A Level courses in September. As an inclusive and all-ability school, our young people work hard and are supported by conscientious staff.

The Principal added: "We know our students from Day 1 in Year 8. We work with them, support them, nurture them and encourage them at every opportunity until they leave in Year 14. Our student success is testimony to the collective endeavours of students and staff working in partnership with parents and guardians.”

1 . 'Celebrations and lots of smiles' Principal Isabel Russell congratulates two successful students. Photo: Holy Trinity

2 . 'Celebrations and lots of smiles' Teachers and students enjoying the occasion. Photo: Holy Trinity

3 . 'Celebrations and lots of smiles' Two happy A-Level students. Photo: Holy Trinity