Pictures: Integrated College Dungannon celebrates excellent A and AS-level exam results
Some top performers at A Level included: Phoebe who achieved A*AAB in Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and Physics and who has been awarded a Lincoln Scholarship by the Integrated Education Fund; Vaiva who achieved A*AA in Psychology, Art & Design and Moving Image Arts; Lee and Sian who both achieved A*AA in Sport; Kathrijn who achieved A*AB in Geography, History and Psychology and Ewa who achieved A*AB in Polish, Health & Social Care and English Literature.
Mr Andrew Sleeth, Principal of Integrated College Dungannon, said “I am delighted to celebrate our students’ excellent results which have guaranteed their progression along their chosen pathway. Whether students have joined us in Year 8 from primary school, or post GCSE, they have all been successful in their A’ Levels at ICD. To those progressing to university, or to the world of work, I look forward to hearing of your continued success. Please remember we will continue to support you, so stay in touch. To those AS Level students returning to the College, I look forward to welcoming you back to Year 14 – your hard work in Year 13 has given you a solid foundation from which to progress.”
Included in the curriculum offer for Sixth Form, at ICD, is an additional sporting qualification. Students interested in studying a BTEC National Extended Diploma in Sport may wish to consider applying to the NIFL Scholarship Programme. This will be delivered by The Football Management Company in collaboration with the College.
The BTEC National Extended Diploma in Sport equates to 3 A’ Levels providing a pathway to leading universities.
Students will study for their qualification and receive daily coaching and strength and conditioning sessions that will accelerate their development and progress in football, enabling them to further support their local clubs.
Congratulations to NIFL Scholarship Programme students Liam Corr and Jadon Morgan who received scholarships to attend University in the US. Jadon will attend Bryant & Stratton College, Rochester, New York, and Liam has joined Regis University, Denver, Colorado. Both boys will study for a degree while playing football for their respective university.