Pictures: Integrated College Dungannon celebrates excellent A and AS-level exam results

Integrated College Dungannon (ICD) students were delighted to celebrate their excellent results at AS and A’ Level with their parents, family, and staff at the College.

Some top performers at A Level included: Phoebe who achieved A*AAB in Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and Physics and who has been awarded a Lincoln Scholarship by the Integrated Education Fund; Vaiva who achieved A*AA in Psychology, Art & Design and Moving Image Arts; Lee and Sian who both achieved A*AA in Sport; Kathrijn who achieved A*AB in Geography, History and Psychology and Ewa who achieved A*AB in Polish, Health & Social Care and English Literature.

Mr Andrew Sleeth, Principal of Integrated College Dungannon, said “I am delighted to celebrate our students’ excellent results which have guaranteed their progression along their chosen pathway. Whether students have joined us in Year 8 from primary school, or post GCSE, they have all been successful in their A’ Levels at ICD. To those progressing to university, or to the world of work, I look forward to hearing of your continued success. Please remember we will continue to support you, so stay in touch. To those AS Level students returning to the College, I look forward to welcoming you back to Year 14 – your hard work in Year 13 has given you a solid foundation from which to progress.”

Included in the curriculum offer for Sixth Form, at ICD, is an additional sporting qualification. Students interested in studying a BTEC National Extended Diploma in Sport may wish to consider applying to the NIFL Scholarship Programme. This will be delivered by The Football Management Company in collaboration with the College.

The BTEC National Extended Diploma in Sport equates to 3 A’ Levels providing a pathway to leading universities.

Students will study for their qualification and receive daily coaching and strength and conditioning sessions that will accelerate their development and progress in football, enabling them to further support their local clubs.

Congratulations to NIFL Scholarship Programme students Liam Corr and Jadon Morgan who received scholarships to attend University in the US. Jadon will attend Bryant & Stratton College, Rochester, New York, and Liam has joined Regis University, Denver, Colorado. Both boys will study for a degree while playing football for their respective university.

1 . Examination success Phoebe celebrates her excellent grades in 4 A’ Levels on Results’ Day at ICD. Phoebe a former pupil at Bush Primary School will progress to Queen’s University Belfast to study Chemistry. Photo: Ita Darragh

2 . Examination success NIFL Scholarship Programme student, Tommy Connolly, celebrates his results with his tutor, Mark Patton. Tommy joined ICD for Sixth Form to study a BTEC National Extended Diploma in Sport. He will progress to the University of Ulster to study Sport. Photo: Ita Darragh

3 . Examination success ICD Principal, Mr Andrew Sleeth and NIFL Scholarship Programme Tutor, Mark Patton, congratulate Kenny Ximenes on his success in Sport at ICD. Kenny who recently signed his first professional contract with Dungannon Swifts was a goalscorer for the College in their successful bid to win the NI Danske Bank Schools’ Cup. Photo: Ita Darragh

4 . Examination success Vaiva celebrates her A’ Level results with her mum, Silvija, and Vice Principal for Teaching & Learning, Mrs Elizabeth Seale, at Integrated College Dungannon. Vaiva, a former pupil of Lisnadill Primary School, will progress to Ulster University to study a BA Hons Degree in Illustration. Photo: Ita Darragh