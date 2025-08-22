Pictures of Sperrin College pupils in Magherafelt celebrating their GCSE exam results

The outstanding results include 99% of pupils achieving 5 A*-C grades and 77% of pupils achieving 5 A*-C grades including English and Maths. 89% of Year 12 pupils achieved 7 A*-C grades.

Commenting on the results, Principal Mrs Heron, expressed her delight in the high performance of the year group who have achieved wonderful results. Strong qualifications in both English, Mathematics and other subjects provide pupils with the skills they need to progress onto A level in our fantastic Sixth Form, or into the world of work, apprenticeships, or their chosen course at further education. These results open many

doors and provide wonderful options to our pupils. There were many individual success stories including Wiktoria Gryszkiewicz with 9 A*-B grades, and Niamh McCullough with 9 A*-B grades and Erin McLernon, Naoise McCallion and Naomi-Jane Luke each receiving 8 A*-B grades.

Reflecting on the outstanding success, Principal Mrs Heron said: ‘We are delighted with our pupils’ results today, which are reflective of their talents and hard work. I am incredibly proud of our pupils and delighted to see how successful they have been. I want to say a special thanks to all our staff at Sperrin, both teaching and non-teaching, who, year after year work tirelessly and utilize their amazing expertise to ensure our pupils

reach their full potential. The school continues to thrive; it is a pleasure to work in such a superb institution and to see the ongoing success.

Mrs Heron also said she wanted to thank all the parents and the families of Sperrin pupils whose invaluable support and work with the school ensures this high achievement. This partnership will continue as the majority of our young people progress onto Sixth Form. The school will celebrate Individual pupil achievement during the annual speech and prize night on Thursday, September 4, with past pupil Megan Phair as guest of honour.

1 . GCSE success Sperrin Integrated College GCSE students - Erin McLernon and Chloe Chueng. Photo: Supplied

2 . GCSE success Auguste Banyte and Naomi Jane Luke pictured when they collected their GCSE results at Sperrin Integrated College. Photo: Supplied

3 . GCSE success Sperrin Integrated College students busy as they open their GCSE results envelopes. Photo: Supplied

4 . GCSE success Hugs were the order of the day at the collection of the GCSE results at Sperrin Integrated College Photo: Supplied