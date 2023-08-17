Rainey Endowed School in Magherafelt says it is 'delighted' with its pupils excellent results at ‘A’ Level.

In a statement the school said it highlights the superb pastoral care and learning and teaching at ‘The Rainey’.

A spokesperson said: "We are so proud of our pupils who have shown great resilience over the last two years. All staff and governors offer our congratulations and wish our students continued future success. I want to thank the parents, staff and pupils for all their hard work and support. Rainey Endowed School pupils have excelled at A Level,"

55% of all ‘A’ Level entries were at grade A*/A

84% of all its entries were at A*-B

97% of all passes were at grades A*-C

One pupil achieved four A*/A grades: Louise Boone.

Seven pupils achieved three A* grades: Will Crawford, Imogen Graham, Jonathan Kelso, Thomas Kyle, Imogen Millar, Shane Shiels and Olivia Stewart.

Pupils also recorded an excellent set of results at AS level.

"We are delighted that our pupils have attained such high standards, particularly given the challenges they have encountered over the last two years. We commend them for their hard work and perseverance," the spokesperson added.

Four pupils achieved four grade A passes: Anna Lockett, Isaac McCammon, Georgina McGuckin and Euan Panoviciu.

Twenty-three pupils achieved three A grades: Amy Brown, Alex Bruce, Glenn Caldwell, Charlie Caskey, Leah Henry, Abbie Hessin, Kasia Hogg, Amy Leach, Gareth Linton, Noah McCahon, Robin McCarroll, Robyn McClung

Orlaith McHugh, Catherine McMullan, Conall McNeill, Darcy Morris, Ellie Patterson, Aoife Quinn, Emma Robb, Charlie Ross, Sophia Simpson, Ben Stewart and Daniel Walls.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Rainey celebrates excellent results Mr McCullough, principal, of Rainey Endowed School with two pupils who achieved 4A Grades-AS. Photo: Rainey School

2 . Rainey celebrates excellent results Pupils who achieved 3A Star A2 pictured with Rainey Endowed principal Mr Mark McCullough. Photo: Rainey School

3 . Rainey celebrates excellent results Celebrating their success are pupils who achieved 3 A Star A Grades-A2 with Mark McCullough, principal of Rainey Endowed School. Photo: Rainey School