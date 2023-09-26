Register
Senior Pupil leaders Carla McLees Jessica Smyth Ruth Monaghan and Aoife Ownes with Mrs Jenny McMullan.Senior Pupil leaders Carla McLees Jessica Smyth Ruth Monaghan and Aoife Ownes with Mrs Jenny McMullan.
Pictures: Sperrin Integrated College students celebrate ‘amazing success in 2023’

Sperrin Integrated College in Magherafelt recently held its annual awards ceremony to celebrate the achievements of students.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 26th Sep 2023, 12:56 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 14:20 BST

The special occasion marked the successes of GCSE and A Level students, acknowledging outstanding academic performance as well as rewarding commitment, and the exceptional character traits of students.

The college welcomed back former Head Girl (2010&11) Mrs Jenny McMullan (nee Marks) as its guest of honour. Her reflections on her time in Sperrin College and her words of advice for the pupils was very warmly received.

At GCSE, Sperrin’s outstanding results include 99% of pupils achieving 5 A*-C grades with both the Mathematics and English departments seeing 90% of pupils achieving A*-C grades. 92% of Year 12 pupils achieved 7 A*-C grades.

At A Level, the overall pass rate was 100% of pupils achieving 3 or more grades A* to E. Overall, 94% of all entries were A*-C grades, with 75% of all entries at A*-B improving upon the previous year’s record-breaking results – congratulations to all.

Top Achieving GCSE student Dany Shibu.

Top Achieving GCSE student Ellie May Close.

Aimee and Olivia Eastwood - Top achieving Students at A Level and GCSE.

Former Head Boy Callum Ewing with Mrs Jenny McMullan.

