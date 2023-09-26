Pictures: Sperrin Integrated College students celebrate ‘amazing success in 2023’

Sperrin Integrated College in Magherafelt recently held its annual awards ceremony to celebrate the achievements of students.

The special occasion marked the successes of GCSE and A Level students, acknowledging outstanding academic performance as well as rewarding commitment, and the exceptional character traits of students.

The college welcomed back former Head Girl (2010&11) Mrs Jenny McMullan (nee Marks) as its guest of honour. Her reflections on her time in Sperrin College and her words of advice for the pupils was very warmly received.

At GCSE, Sperrin’s outstanding results include 99% of pupils achieving 5 A*-C grades with both the Mathematics and English departments seeing 90% of pupils achieving A*-C grades. 92% of Year 12 pupils achieved 7 A*-C grades.

At A Level, the overall pass rate was 100% of pupils achieving 3 or more grades A* to E. Overall, 94% of all entries were A*-C grades, with 75% of all entries at A*-B improving upon the previous year’s record-breaking results – congratulations to all.

1 . Prize winning students Top Achieving GCSE student Dany Shibu. Photo: Sperrin College

2 . Prize winning students Top Achieving GCSE student Ellie May Close. Photo: Sperrin College

3 . Prize winning students Aimee and Olivia Eastwood - Top achieving Students at A Level and GCSE. Photo: Sperrin College

4 . Prize winning students Former Head Boy Callum Ewing with Mrs Jenny McMullan. Photo: Sperrin College