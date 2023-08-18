Pictures: Students enjoy 'outstanding success' at A level at Cookstown High School

Pupils at Cookstown High School have once again achieved an outstanding set of A level results, securing the future for our young people as they continue their journey to university, apprenticeships, further education, or the world of work.

As a combined grammar and secondary school, Cookstown High are an inclusive community where talents are nurtured, and pupils are challenged in a supportive environment with exceptional pastoral care to achieve their best grades possible.

In addition to encouraging academic excellence, the school offer a range of pupil leadership opportunities, extra-curricular societies and clubs, competitive sports and we have fostered relationships with businesses, as well as local and national universities.

Governors and staff are delighted that 48% of all grades achieved by pupils in school were A* or A, while across Northern Ireland 37.5% of all grades were in this category. This again has kept Cookstown High pupils significantly above the Northern Ireland average for top grades. We are delighted that most pupils have secured their first-choice university place.

The percentage of A*-B grades is excellent at 70%, demonstrating the very strong work ethic of pupils, and the application of very high standards by staff ensures that Cookstown High School has a sustained reputation for academic excellence. The number of pupils attaining A*-C grades is 92%, while the overall A Level pass rate was 99%.

The success across subject areas is testament to the hard work and dedication of pupils and staff with over 50% of grades in Art, Engineering, Health and Social Care, ICT, Mathematics, Further Mathematics, Physics and Sport being an A* or A grades.

14 pupils achieved a sweep of A* and A grades including: Aimee Bennett A*AA, Louise Bowden A*AA, Katie Bowman AAA, Kate Brown A*A*A*A*A, Zoe Carson A*AA, Christine Dallas A*AA, Rhys Greaves A*A*A*A*,

Nicholas Griggs A*A*A, Reuben Hamilton A*AA, Naomi McLean A*A*A, Ewan Mitchell A*A*A*A, Holly Purvis AAA, Keeva Smith AAA, Charlie Whitten A*A*A.

Commenting on the results the Principal of Cookstown High School, Gwyneth Evans said: “It has been a pleasure working with our Year 14 pupils and seeing so many of them excel during their time at Cookstown High School; we have had the pleasure of seeing each individual grow in their character, embrace opportunities and realise their talent and potential.”

1 . Outstanding A level results at High School Pupils with 4 or more A grades at A2 Level pictured with the principal Ms Evans. Photo: CHS

2 . Outstanding A level results at High School Pupils with three or more A grades at A2 Level pictured with the principal Ms Evans. Photo: CHS

3 . Outstanding A level results at High School Pupils with 2 or more A grades at A2 Level pictured with the principal, Ms Evans. Photo: CHS

4 . Outstanding A level results at High School Pupils with 1 or more A grades at A2 Level pictured with the principal, Ms Evans. Photo: CHS