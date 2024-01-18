Register
BREAKING
Getting ‘hands on’ under the close eye of one of the students the Sperrin Integrated College Open Night.Getting ‘hands on’ under the close eye of one of the students the Sperrin Integrated College Open Night.
Getting ‘hands on’ under the close eye of one of the students the Sperrin Integrated College Open Night.

Pictures: Visitors find out about life at Sperrin Integrated College in Magherafelt

Sperrin Integrated College in Magherafelt recently welcomed many visitors to its annual Open Event.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 18th Jan 2024, 15:06 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2024, 15:28 GMT

Choosing a post primary school is a big decision for young people and their parents. Staff and pupils at Sperrin College were on hand during the two-day event to provide helpful advice.

"We are here to help in any way that we can. Please don't hesitate to contact us with any questions,” said a College spokesperson. “We hope all our visitors enjoy their time in our fantastic school.”

Enjoying a game of Ginat Connect Four in the Maths department during the Sperrin Integrated College Open Night.

1. Open Night at Sperrin College

Enjoying a game of Ginat Connect Four in the Maths department during the Sperrin Integrated College Open Night. Photo: Submitted

Learning can be fun as displayed at the Sperrin Integrated College Open Night.

2. Learning can be fun!

Learning can be fun as displayed at the Sperrin Integrated College Open Night. Photo: Submitted

A scene rom the Wednesday production at the Sperrin Integrated College Open Night.

3. Open Night at Sperrin College

A scene rom the Wednesday production at the Sperrin Integrated College Open Night. Photo: Submitted

Nathan and Paul Gibson pictured in the drama department on their visit to the Sperrin Integrated College Open Night.

4. Sperrin College Open Event

Nathan and Paul Gibson pictured in the drama department on their visit to the Sperrin Integrated College Open Night. Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page