Pictures: Visitors find out about life at Sperrin Integrated College in Magherafelt
Sperrin Integrated College in Magherafelt recently welcomed many visitors to its annual Open Event.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 18th Jan 2024, 15:06 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2024, 15:28 GMT
Choosing a post primary school is a big decision for young people and their parents. Staff and pupils at Sperrin College were on hand during the two-day event to provide helpful advice.
"We are here to help in any way that we can. Please don't hesitate to contact us with any questions,” said a College spokesperson. “We hope all our visitors enjoy their time in our fantastic school.”
