Plans for a wellness centre at a former Castlerock primary school have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council’s planning portal recently received the application for the change of use of the former Ballyhackett Primary School, at 50 Altikeeragh Road in the village.

An accompanying Design Statement said the site was located in the countryside, and noted the Department for Infrastructure’s (DfI) Strategic Planning Policy Statement (SPPS) gives permission for “sympathetic conversion of a suitable building for a variety of alternative uses where this would secure its upkeep and retention”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Statement added: “The SPPS further states that for the candidate building to be eligible for consideration it should be a suitably locally important building of special character or interest – such as former school houses – and where the proposed non-residential use would be appropriate to its countryside location.

Plans for a health and wellness centre at Castlerock’s former Ballyhacket Primary School have been submitted to council’s planning portal. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS

“There are limited opportunities for the redevelopment of derelict rural sites with new developments that are considered appropriate to a rural setting.

“This proposal is deemed to comply with the policy requirements of the SPPS and seeks to bring back into beneficial use vacant school buildings thereby securing their upkeep, particularly the historic schoolhouse.

“The site has been vacant for several years. Its reuse and regeneration will improve the visual amenity and environmental quality of the locality.”