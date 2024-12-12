SCARVA Primary School was delighted to host Education Minister Paul Givan last Wednesday.

Mr Givan had come along to the school to acknowledge the success of the school’s Andy Nicholl Memorial Truck and Tractor Run held the previous year on Saturday, November 25, to celebrate the life of Andy Nicholl, a parent of Scarva Primary School pupils and much-loved and respected local man.

The school’s Parents and Friends Association had pulled together a huge amount of support from within the school and from its surrounding community.

The success of the event was a testament to their hard work and talent. The event raised a superb £34,000, some £24,000 of which went to local charities close to the school community's heart.

The Education Minister with Mrs Susan Nicholl, principal Heather Lindsay, staff and Parents & Friends Association members. CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com.

The Minister’s visit culminated with the presentation of a plaque to Mrs Heather Lindsay, principal and Mrs Susan Nicholl, the late Mr Nicholl’s wife.

Earlier, Mr Givan, Diane Forsythe MLA and Alderman Paul Greenfield had been treated to a nativity song sung by P3 and P4 pupils, and also to a scene from the school’s forthcoming Christmas play.

Mr Givan also toured the school’s Foundation Stage Outdoor Learning, which has been transformed using funds raised by the Parents and Friends Association, with the provision of outdoor learning resources and also resources to be used to enable the school to deliver Forest School learning.

The school has recently gained Forest School accreditation.

Mr Givan was able to see the community support for the school and discussed the work of the school with the Governors, staff and Parents and Friends Association members.

He also took time to talk to Mrs Susan Nicholl and her parents Kenny and Ann McKinstry who were also present. Mrs Nicholl had played a key role in the organisation of the event.

Speaking about the visit, Minister Givan said: “It was a pleasure to unveil a plaque in memory of Andy Nicholl at Scarva Primary School.

“I was particularly honoured to have the opportunity to meet some of Andy’s family and friends, and to hear about the legacy he has left at the school.

“I know that Andy was a very proud former pupil at Scarva Primary School and a much respected member of the entire school community and the parent support group.”

The Minister continued: “In November 2023, the Scarva Primary School Parents & Friends Association organised a tractor run in Andy’s memory and raised a significant sum of money, which was used to buy resources for the school and to donate to local charities.

“That is something to be truly commended and celebrated. I have no doubt that he would be extremely proud of the success of that day.”

Diane Forsythe MLA said: “It was an honour to welcome Education Minister Paul Givan MLA to Scarva PS to see the fantastic school and its school community.

“The Minister unveiled a memorial plaque for past pupil Andy Nicholl, whose strong legacy lives on in the school community.

“It was lovely to join with Andy’s wife Susan, wider family and friends to mark the special occasion.

“Thanks to everyone in Scarva PS for the warm welcome, and well done to all the talented pupils on their performances.”