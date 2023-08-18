Plaudits for Carrick students after 'excellent' A level results

Carrickfergus Grammar School has congratulated its pupils at AS and A2 Level on their examresults.

A spokesperson for the North Road school said: “A record 29 pupils achieved straight A*/A grades in three or four of their A level subjects.

"A further 12 pupils received two ‘A’ grades.

“At AS level, a remarkable 42 pupils achieved at least two ‘A’ grades in their subject choices.”

Speaking after the distribution of results, Principal James Maxwell stated: “The results received by our pupils are very pleasing indeed.

"This particular cohort of pupils did not have the opportunity to sit formal GCSE examinations due to Covid-19, and therefore for many of our pupils, ‘A’ Level

study represented their first taste of public examinations.

"Considering that they have had such a fractured experience like no other year group before them, these results are an incredible reflection of their resilience, dedication and work ethic.

“Each and every one of these pupils has been on a unique journey in recent years. All of them, alongside their families and friends, have faced the challenge and disruption of Covid-19 and consequent lockdowns.

"They have demonstrated great courage and strength. We are utterly proud of them all, and on behalf of the Governors and staff of Carrickfergus Grammar School, I offer them all sincerest congratulations.

“Carrickfergus Grammar School has recently been identified as the first Research School in Northern Ireland due to its prominence in learning and teaching, and ultimately we believe our approach is impacting very significantly and positively on the experiences of pupils in the classroom.

"I wish to pay great tribute to the teachers and support staff of Carrickfergus Grammar School.”

Undefined: readMore

1 . A level results celebrated at Carrickfergus Grammar Kristen Moore, Lydia Nimick, Sophie Jones, Lucy McClung and Katie Spence. Photo: Contributed

2 . A level results celebrated at Carrickfergus Grammar Lewis Ruddock, Amber Letters, Max Murray, Holly Disley, Asha McClean and Joshua Nelson. Photo: Contributed

3 . A level results celebrated at Carrickfergus Grammar Sarah Moore, Abi Crooks, Caoimhe Dorrian and Grace Moore. Photo: Contributed