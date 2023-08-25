The Principal of Larne High, Dr Stephen Reid, has praised the school’s Year 12 students following a successful GCSE results day.

A spokesperson for the Sallagh Park school explained: “The overall pass rate was in excess of 92 per cent and the whole school community is delighted with the success the pupils have had.

"More than half of the grades achieved were at A*-B. In all of the key measures used by the Department of Education the school has held its own. Six years ago only around 28 per cent of pupils achieved the key measure of five good GCSE grades including English and Mathematics, and despite the more stringent awarding of grades this year, just under 60 per cent of the pupils have achieved this standard, and 52 per cent of the young people have achieved at least seven good GCSE grades including English and Mathematics.

"85 per cent of pupils have achieved at least five good GCSE qualifications. This is a remarkable achievement."

Principal, Dr Stephen Reid, praised the hard work and expertise of the teaching and support staff who have brought the pupils to this level, as well as applauding the commitment and resilience of the pupils who have worked so hard to achieve their full potential and more.

Dr Reid said: “While the headline grabbing statistics are impressive and the school has performed outstandingly well for another year, there are also many success stories that will not hit the headlines.

"There are lots of pupils who work tirelessly to push themselves over the pass mark and others battle a wide range of challenges in their lives before they get to school or have the chance to prepare for exams.

"Many of our C grades have been achieved due to the determination and dedication of the young person and their teachers to overcome challenging circumstances that might hold others back.

"As well as enjoying the top grades and high percentages, many of us in the Larne High School community are also able to enjoy the hidden success stories that will never be published in the media but that will give some young people the confidence and encouragement to move to the next stage of their career.”

The school is happy to receive applications to the Sixth Form from pupils outside of Larne High once they have a statement of GCSE results.

The school offers a full range of traditional A level subjects as well as BTEC and other vocational qualifications, and welcomes applications from pupils who would like to transfer to the school in Year 13.

