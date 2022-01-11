Plea to protect our children

However, the Department has said that an assessment has already been carried out and that the installation of barriers is a matter for the Education Authority or the school.

“For some time, I have been pressing DfI to install speed barriers at Ballydown Primary School,” said Mrs Lockhart.

“I believe the case for these is clear given the 60mph speed limit on the adjacent road, and the proximity to the school grounds.

“Thus far these requests have not be acceded to. However in my experience we need to keep the pressure on, and I therefore very much welcome the campaign started by parents and friends of Ballydown Primary School to highlight this issue and call for action.

“This is about protecting schoolchildren and ensuring that every possible step is taken to reduce the risk of something terrible happening at the school.

“I will be continuing to press Department for Infrastructure for action and I trust that the united voice of the community will bring about the desired action from DfI Roads.”

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The provision of a vehicle restraint barrier at this location has been assessed on several occasions by the Department.