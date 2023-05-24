Six students from South Eastern Regional College (SERC) took podium places at the Construction Industry Training Board NI (CITB NI) annual SkillBuild NI Finals 2023 competition, hosted at NWRC, Greystone Campus, Limavady, with winners announced by Sarah Travers.

Involving over 90 competitors, SkillBuild NI 2023 is designed to test skills, technique, and ability within tight timeframes. It identifies the top performers in 11 different trade areas within construction apprenticeship programmes from across Northern Ireland - showcasing the wealth of talent and professionalism throughout the industry. SkillBuild is supported by the Department for the Economy and local construction companies.

Six of the thirteen strong SERC team lifted first, second and third place in Fire & Security, first and second place in Furniture and Cabinet Making and third in the Electrical Installation competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matthew Blair (Ballinderry Upper) took first place in Fire & Security, Jack Matthews (Lisburn) took second place in Fire & Security, and Taylor Rollo (Newtownards) took third place in Fire & Security.

Cabinet Making First Place - David Magee (Hillsborough) OCN NI Level 2 Diploma in Woodworking Skills employed by Beresford Kitchens.

David Magee (Hillsborough) took first place in Cabinet Making, and Taylor Simpson (Lisburn) took second place. Cameron Gorman (Bangor) was placed third in Electrical Installation.

Ken Webb, Principal and Chief Executive of SERC said, “We are delighted for all the SERC students and apprentices who secured wins at SkillBuild 2023 and for everyone who reached the finals. We wish them all continued success.

“Competitions such as SkillBuild allows our students and apprentices to showcase their skills, knowledge and professionalism and reflects the high standards of teaching and mentoring at SERC.”

Cabinet Making Second Place Taylor Simpson (Lisburn) OCN NI Level 2 Diploma in Woodworking Skills at Lisburn Campus.

Electrical Installation Third Place - Cameron Gorman (Bangor) Apprenticeship NI Level 3 Electrical Installation at Newtownards Campus employed by B.I. Electrical.

Fire & Security First Place - Matthew Blair (Ballinderry Upper) Level 3 Apprenticeship NI Fire & Security at Lisburn Campus employed by BPS Fire & Security

Fire & Security Second Place - Jack Matthews (Lisburn) Level 3 Apprenticeship NI Fire & Security at Lisburn Campus employed by Surrey Security Systems (SSS)