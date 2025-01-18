Portadown: Killicomaine Junior High School open night in 17 photos

Prospective pupils had the opportunity to learn more about life at Killicomaine Junior High School on Thursday (January 16).

The school hosted its open night with parents and children hearing from staff and students about what is on offer as they toured the departments and enjoyed demonstrations.

Photographer Tony Hendron captured a flavour of the event with these images.

Taking stock in the History department are from left, Helen Gilpin, Mrs Anna Farrell, teacher, Jude Gilpin and year 10 pupil, Adam Milligan. PT03-211.

Pictured in the ICT department are from left, Mrs Shona Orbinson, teacher, Mr Ian Best and daughter, Lucy (Birches PS), and Mrs Wendy Radcliffe, teacher. PT03-201.

A maths demonstration during open night. PT03-205.

A Technology teacher shows Seagoe PS pupil, Daniel Carson how to bend plastic watched by his parents, Simon and Laura. PT03-206.

