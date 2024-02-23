Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The highly prestigious award was presented by Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester at a formal Honours ceremony at Buckingham Palace on February 22.

The College was awarded the prize for its life-saving research highlighting the dangers of oxygen depletion in enclosed spaces on-board ships.

Part of the UK’s Honours system, the Queen’s Anniversary Prizes are awarded every two years to colleges and universities who submit work judged to show excellence, innovation, impact and benefit for the institution itself and for people and society generally in the wider world.

Principal and Portrush man Dr Paul Little CBE chats to Queen Camilla as he receives the Queen's Anniversary Prize for Higher and Further Education on behalf of City of Glasgow College. Credit British Ceremonial Arts Ltd

Commenting on the award, Principal and CEO of City of Glasgow College, Dr. Paul Little CBE, said: “It is a great honour to accept this Queen’s Anniversary Prize for Further and Higher Education on behalf of the Team City colleagues that delivered this vital research.

“I am absolutely delighted that City of Glasgow College has received the highest national honour conferred on the tertiary sector. This prestigious award underlines our relentless pursuit of excellence and recognises the world-class research and innovation taking place at the College. This transformational research is having a global impact by saving hundreds of seafarers’ lives across the oceans.

" This prize-winning work is also testament to the importance we place on symbiotic partnership working together with the vital role our college sector plays within industry. This has been a huge Team City collective effort and I am extremely proud of everyone involved in this trail-blazing project, and we are honoured that the College’s work has been recognised by the Awards Council of the Royal Anniversary Trust.”

Sir Damon Buffini, Chair of The Royal Anniversary Trust, said: “The Queen’s Anniversary Prizes for Higher and Further Education are an integral part of our national Honours system, shining a light on the ground-breaking work taking place in universities and colleges across the UK.

Dr Paul Little receives the award from Queen Camilla. Credit British Ceremonial Arts Ltd