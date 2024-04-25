Portrush educator Ruaidhri Quinn is named Best Teacher 2024 in Families First NI Education Awards

A Portrush teacher who has been described as “an exceptionally gifted individual” has won the Best Teacher 2024 title at the Families First NI Education Awards.
Ruaidhri Quinn is a teacher at St Patrick’s Primary School in Portrush and he scooped the award at a glittering ceremony recently at Titanic Belfast.

Joined by staff colleagues from the Causeway Street school, Mr Quinn was named Best Teacher 2024 after judges received some glowing testimonials about the young educator.

One read: “Ruaidhri is an exceptionally gifted individual who has the ability to see the qualities that reside in every person; be that his peers, colleagues, pupils and those he engages with in the community. He has a natural vocation based on empathy alongside his active listening skills. Genuinely he makes a positive difference in people's lives which is no doubt why he was nominated.”

Portrush's Ruaidhri Quinn who won Best Teacher 2024 at the Families First NI Education Awards. Credit Jim Corr PhotographyPortrush's Ruaidhri Quinn who won Best Teacher 2024 at the Families First NI Education Awards. Credit Jim Corr Photography
Portrush's Ruaidhri Quinn who won Best Teacher 2024 at the Families First NI Education Awards. Credit Jim Corr Photography

Another said: “Ruaidhri's love for teaching, his dedication to the job and the way he respects each and every child is so obvious in how many happy faces are in his class.”

Finally another testimonial read: “When talking with Ruaidhri you can tell that he is passionate about teaching, it's more than just a career to him. He has a great way about him that gets the best out of the people he is working with, children and adults alike.” and “Ruaidhri is the best teacher, colleague and most importantly friend to everyone.”

In a post on Facebook, St Patrick’s PS wrote: “We are absolutely delighted, and not at all surprised, that Mr Quinn was awarded Best Teacher 2024 at this year's Families First NI Education Awards!

"Mr Quinn works tirelessly to provide an exceptional educational experience to all pupils in his care. The entire school community are lucky to benefit from Mr Quinn's commitment to our school, from his positive, welcoming attitude, to his fantastic teaching and exceptional sports coaching and development, he really deserves the recognition this award celebrates.

"We are so proud to have Mr Quinn on our staff and we are sure you will all agree that he is a true asset to our school community.”

