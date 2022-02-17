Playgroup’s 50th anniversary

To mark the occasion, the Playgroup, which is situated onthe town’s Crocnamac Street, buried a time capsule.

Portrush Community Playgroup started February 15, 1972, and moved to the current portacabin in 1997.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the Playgroup said: “We buried a time capsule and a tree in the playgroup garden with instructions to open it in 25 years in 2047!”

Portrush Community Playgroup children make the number 50 to mark the group's anniversary

In the time capsule, the children included the following items:

A mask

A lateral flow kit

Money

The attached picture of the children in a 50 shape

Drawings by the children

An orange dinosaur

A newspaper

The playgroup uniform

A phone