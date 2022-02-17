Playgroup’s 50th anniversary

To mark the occasion, the Playgroup, which is situated onthe town’s Crocnamac Street, buried a time capsule.
Portrush Community Playgroup started February 15, 1972, and moved to the current portacabin in 1997.
A spokesperson for the Playgroup said: “We buried a time capsule and a tree in the playgroup garden with instructions to open it in 25 years in 2047!”
In the time capsule, the children included the following items:
A mask
A lateral flow kit
Money
The attached picture of the children in a 50 shape
Drawings by the children
An orange dinosaur
A newspaper
The playgroup uniform
A phone
A letter to the future