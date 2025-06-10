A Portrush school is raffling a brand new car to fundraise for a community MUGA (Multi Use Games Area) – and time is running out to snap up a ticket!

Mill Strand Integrated Primary School launched the Field of Hope project in April 2024 with the aim of uniting people in the local community: “Mill Strand Integrated is on a mission to bring our community together through sports!”

The school said: “Our goal? To develop a state-of-the-art synthetic sports pitch right here in Portrush! With football, rugby, GAA, and even tri-golf on the menu, we're fostering teamwork, fitness, and inclusion in a safe, professional environment. But we need YOUR help to make it happen!

"We're raising funds with a fabulous raffle where you could WIN a brand new Peugeot 208 GT Pure Tech worth £25,990, generously donated by Frances Connolly courtesy of Hallidays of Bushmills and supported by actor James Nesbitt Plus, there are other amazing prizes up for grabs.”

The school wants to develop a Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) at the school’s new Ballywillan Road site to support youth development through sport both within the school and the supporting the wider community.

"MUGAs are designed to help schools make the most of limited space and budgets. The idea is that, instead of having multiple pitches, costing more money and requiring more time for installation, schools can enjoy different sports using just one surface.

"With a promising opportunity for matched funding, the school needs to raise just £100,000 to turn this remarkable project into a reality for the community.”

With the deadline of June 30 fast approaching, there’s not much time left to buy a ticket, priced at £25.

Tickets can be purchased from the Mill Strand Car Raffle website https://millstrandcarraffle.com/muga-pitch/