Niamh Bratton pictured with lecturer Tracey Cameron Rainey. Credit NWRC

Niamh Bratton, from Portstewart, who has just completed the Level 3 Diploma in Beauty Therapy is now officially one of the top eight beauty therapy students in the UK.

A student from North West Regional college’s (NWRC) Limavady Campus, Niamh will be among 442 students who will compete across 51 skills when the competition takes place in venues in Manchester from November 14 to 17.

The former Dominican College student said she was thrilled to make it to the finals, thanking lecturers Cara Hegarty and Tracy Cameron Rainey who have worked so hard to prepare her for the competition.

She said: “I am absolutely delighted to be going to the finals. After my A-levels I went to England to study a degree in a different subject area but it wasn’t for me so I came home. I then enrolled at NWRC Limavady to study Beauty. It was the best decision I ever made. I am now about to start my Level 5 in Hair and Beauty Management at Strand Road campus.

“Beauty has always been a passion of mine and I always wanted a job in this industry. Competing at the National WorldSkills finals will be an amazing experience and I’m sure will open a whole lot of new doors for me.”

Cara Hegarty, Curriculum Manager for Beauty at NWRC Limavady said: “Congratulations to Niamh on making the finals. I would also like to acknowledge the work by lecturer Tracy Cameron Rainey in helping Niamh prepare for the competition.

“This is the second student from Limavady Campus who has successfully gained a place in the UK finals, and as well as being a fantastic achievement, is recognition of the high standard of learning that we continue to deliver at NWRC Limavady. I wish Niamh all the best in Manchester.”