Register
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

Praise for Ballyclare Secondary's A Level students

The Acting Principal at Ballyclare Secondary School has praised this year’s Sixth Form cohort as they look forward to starting the next chapter in their lives after gaining A level and BTEC results.
By The Newsroom
Published 17th Aug 2023, 11:33 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 11:38 BST

Pupils at the Doagh Road school gathered in the assembly hall this morning (Thursday, August 17) to receive their grades.

Commenting on this year’s results, Acting head teacher, Mrs Wendy Shingleton explained: “Congratulations to our Year 13 and 14 pupils who have yet again, achieved wonderful A level and BTEC results.

Read More
'Record-breaking' A Level results at Edmund Rice College
Sian Boyd, Grace Johnston-Coulter, Taylor Beckett and Emma Peel. (Contributed).Sian Boyd, Grace Johnston-Coulter, Taylor Beckett and Emma Peel. (Contributed).
Sian Boyd, Grace Johnston-Coulter, Taylor Beckett and Emma Peel. (Contributed).

"We are delighted with the performance of all our pupils, they should be very proud of what they have accomplished. Their hard work and dedication to their studies has paid off and we wish them every success as they prepare for the next chapter in their lives.

“Achievements this year continue to be on par with many schools. We report that yet again, a number of our subjects achieved 100 per cent A*-C, for which this shows an incredible commitment from our young people, our staff, and our parents.

“Pupils are leaving Ballyclare Secondary School well equipped to take up places, ranging from third-level education at universities and colleges, to eagerly sought-after apprenticeship schemes.

“To our young people, enjoy the feeling of success, be very proud and cherish the memories of your time at Ballyclare Secondary School. To our parents and carers, we want to acknowledge and thank you for the support you have offered and may continue to offer our school community. In the days, weeks, and months ahead we will continue to cherish your care and kindness.”