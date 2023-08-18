The Acting Principal at Ballyclare Secondary School has praised this year’s Sixth Form cohort as they look forward to starting the next chapter in their lives after gaining A level and BTEC results.

Pupils at the Doagh Road school gathered in the assembly hall on Thursday, August 17 to receive their grades.

Commenting on this year’s results, Acting head teacher, Mrs Wendy Shingleton explained: “Congratulations to our Year 13 and 14 pupils who have yet again, achieved wonderful A level and BTEC results.

"We are delighted with the performance of all our pupils, they should be very proud of what they have accomplished. Their hard work and dedication to their studies has paid off and we wish them every success as they prepare for the next chapter in their lives.

“Achievements this year continue to be on par with many schools. We report that yet again, a number of our subjects achieved 100 per cent A*-C, for which this shows an incredible commitment from our young people, our staff, and our parents.

“Pupils are leaving Ballyclare Secondary School well equipped to take up places, ranging from third-level education at universities and colleges, to eagerly sought-after apprenticeship schemes.

“To our young people, enjoy the feeling of success, be very proud and cherish the memories of your time at Ballyclare Secondary School. To our parents and carers, we want to acknowledge and thank you for the support you have offered and may continue to offer our school community. In the days, weeks, and months ahead we will continue to cherish your care and kindness.”

1 . Success for Ballyclare Secondary pupils Sian Boyd, Grace Johnston-Coulter, Taylor Beckett and Emma Peel. Photo: Contributed

2 . Success for Ballyclare Secondary pupils Samuel Archbold, Cameron Reid, Ben Huntley, Aaron Craig andJack Metcalfe. Photo: Contributed

3 . Success for Ballyclare Secondary pupils Lewis Canning. Photo: Contributed