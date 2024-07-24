Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As we approach the midway point of the summer holidays, many parents may be starting to think about picking up uniforms for the new school year.

Thanks to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s School Uniform Scheme, parents can avail of pre-worn uniforms available at collection points in Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne.

The scheme is being delivered in partnership with Mid and East Antrim Community Hub and supported by Mid and East Antrim Poverty Action Group (PAG) and Volunteer Now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was initially piloted across the borough in July 2019 and provides an opportunity for residents to drop off and pick up any school uniforms and school-related items.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Beth Adger MBE, with Michele Campbell from MEA Community Hub and Catherine Black, MEA Council. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

The council’s Poverty Action Group took the initiative forward as the rising costs of school uniforms became a source of emotional and financial stress for many low-income families.

In a statement, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “In some cases, families have described having to choose between eating and getting their children kitted out for school. This has also pushed some families into debt.

“It can cost families up to £350 per child to buy school uniforms for the new academic year. This places additional stress on families. In these tough times with budgets already stretched, it could be ‘make or break’ for some of the households of the 30k schoolchildren in our borough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s scheme was a bumper year, both in terms of the quality and level of donations from generous residents.

The scheme helped 1,676 school children by gifting 5,368 uniform items (2,568 items in 2022) from school uniform pop-up shops, which took place throughout August.

The school uniform scheme is accepting all clean, good quality garments including blazers, shirts, blouses, ties, polo shirts, trousers, shorts, skirts, pinafores and summer dresses, along with sweatshirts, jumpers, cardigans, PE kits, PE equipment, school bags, school shoes, trainers, football boots, hockey sticks, coats and waterproof jackets.

School Uniform Scheme drop off and collection points

Donations of good quality, clean school uniforms, can be dropped off at the pop-up shops below; uniform items can also be collected until Friday, August 30, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Ballymena: Retail Unit 58-59 Tower Centre, Wellington Street Ballymena, Co. Antrim, BT43 6AH. Monday to Friday 10am-2pm;

- Larne: 4 Upper Main Street, Larne, Co. Antrim, BT40 1JZ. Wednesday and Thursday 10am-2pm;

- Carrick: 2 Joymount, Carrickfergus, Co. Antrim, BT38 7DN. Monday and Tuesday, 10am - 2pm (please note – uniform drop off / collection is unavailable during August 5-9 in Carrickfergus).

Additional days/times may be added throughout the summer, dependent on volunteer support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, there will be a minimum donation of £1 per item, with nylon blazers £2 and woollen blazers £3, with funds in aid of the Poverty Action Group.

All donations will cover the costs of delivering the project and will be provided to the Poverty Action Group (PAG) ensuring the scheme can be delivered throughout both July and August this year.