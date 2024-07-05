Prepare for results days with careers guidance at SERC
If you’re looking for guidance on your next steps, SERC’s award-winning careers advisors are here to help you.
Shirley Moore, Senior Careers Officer at SERC says, “The SERC Careers Service is here to help with those vital next steps that school leavers and their parents will want to consider. Our team offers professional, impartial careers advice and guidance which is available to prospective SERC students and parents, as well as everyone living in the local community.
“Deciding on the next step after leaving school can be a daunting and anxious time, and young people and their parents may not know about all the courses or learning opportunities available.
"Whether or not you get the grades you’re expecting, it’s important to make informed choices. Our team of careers advisors can talk young people through their individual situation and help them to see for themselves what options are available to them, not only at SERC but also further afield.”
Email [email protected] for an appointment prior to enrolment days, indicating which campus you would like to attend. The service is free.
The careers team will also be available at SERC’s campuses on a drop-in, first come-first served basis on A-Level day, 15 August and 16 August for Higher Education Enrolment; and again, on 22 August and 23 August following GCSE results for Further Education, Traineeship and Apprenticeship Enrolment.
