Prestigious accolade for Carrick school

The award, supported by HP, Microsoft and the Department of Education NI, aims to promote, recognise and encourage a whole school approach to the use of digital technology.

It involves a three step process to help schools assess progress and recognise excellence in the use of digital technology within schools.

The award process includes a self-evaluation by the school in five areas – leadership and vision, ICT integration across the curriculum, school ICT culture, continuing professional development and resources and infrastructure.

Central Integrated PS. (Pic by Google).

The self-evaluation is then submitted for validation, which took the form of a Zoom meeting with the ICT co-ordinator, Principal, other teachers and a group of children to discuss the submission that the school has made.

The school is then advised if their application has been successful.

The school is then provided with a written report from the external validator, Beverley McCormick who stated: “Central Integrated Primary School has developed a strong vision for the progressive education of its students when using digital technologies.

“It was clearly demonstrated that ICT was not an add-on but was a central consideration for curriculum and assessment delivery in all year groups and curriculum areas.

“It was a pleasure to virtually visit Central Integrated Primary School Carrickfergus. The staff have a strong passion for infusing digital technologies in fun and meaningful ways across all levels of learning.”

Principal, Mrs Nuala Hall added: “I am delighted that Central Integrated PS have been recognised with the Digital Schools Award Northern Ireland.

“The development of digital learning skills is a skill for life which opens many opportunities and enhances the learning and opportunities for all of our pupils, both now and for the future.”