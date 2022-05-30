Prestigious accolades for NRC lecturer

Jacqui McAllister, who has been teaching at the college for 20 years, was nominated for both Inspirational Teacher and Inspirational Woman in the Firmus Energy/Local Women Inspirational Women of the Year awards 2022.

For Jacqui, however, the two nominations and award are recognition not just for her, but her colleagues.

She said: “I’m part of a very strong team so am delighted for the recognition it has brought to the college, particularly the health and social care team.”

Jacqui McAllister.

Jacqui, a health and social care lecturer at the college’s Newtownabbey campus, teaches “learners who are aged 18 and older, right up to mature students looking for a career change”.

She said there are plenty of people out there striving to find a new direction in life.

Jacqui explained: “This year, we have around 90 higher education health and social care learners in Newtownabbey and a lot of them will progress to university to study social work or nursing.

“We also offer health and social care leadership and management courses – the minimum standard required to run a residential setting. We are teaching nurses and social workers the leadership qualification. They can’t be a manager in a residential setting without that qualification.”

Commenting on her success, she said: “It’s a huge privilege to know that people have voted for me in this category.

“When you consider how many high calibre Northern Ireland women are working very hard, I’m humbled to be so highly thought of.”

Jacqui and her fellow nominees were awarded during a special afternoon tea which took place in Belfast’s Europa Hotel on May 29.