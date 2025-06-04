Primary school swimmers make a splash at Lagan Valley LeisurePlex

The event brought together P4 – P7 pupils for a day of friendly competition in what has become one of Northern Ireland’s largest swimming galas.

A total of 22 schools were cheered on as they dived into the pool to compete in the backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly, freestyle and relay races.

During the event, the P4 – P5 Special Achievement Award was presented to Katie Glenn from Carr Primary School while the P6 – P7 award was presented to Robyn Gordon from Maghaberry Primary School.

The P4 – P5 freestyle relay was won by Downshire Primary School with Friends Prep achieving a well-deserved 2nd place and Harmony Hill Primary School achieving 3rd place. In the afternoon session, St Joseph’s Primary School picked up 1st place in the P6 freestyle relay with Riverdale Primary School securing 2nd place and Friends Prep claiming 3rd place.

Friends Prep secured a first place win in P6-P7 medley and the P7 free style relays. Downshire Primary School achieved 2nd place in the medley event followed closely by Wallace Prep in 3rd while Harmony Hill Primary School picked up a 2nd place in the free style relay with Downshire Primary School in 3rd place.

Success continued for Friends Prep after they secured first place in the overall schools event, taking home the prestigious champion’s title. Second prize was closely contended by Downshire Primary School with Pond Park Primary School achieving 3rd place.

Presenting the morning session medals, the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Kurtis Dickson, said, “The swimming gala is always a highlight in the school calendar. It is a wonderful opportunity for every child to take part, challenge themselves, and most importantly have fun. Many swimmers were representing their school for the first time, and it was fantastic to see every child supporting one another and cheering them across the finish line.

Congratulations to everyone who took part this year. You should all be very proud of your achievements!”

Councillor Jonathan Craig, Chair of the Communities & Wellbeing Committee presented the medals in the afternoon session and added, “Swimming is a vital life skill and a fun way for children to stay active. The gala is a great event to help children try the sport and most importantly build their confidence in the water.

I would like to thank all the schools for supporting the event, the students at the South Eastern Regional College for volunteering on the lanes and the staff at Lagan Valley LeisurePlex organising such a successful event.”

1 . Contributed Winners of the P4 – P5 freestyle relay Downshire Primary School alongside the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Kurtis Dickson. Friends Prep achieved a well-deserved 2nd place and Harmony Hill Primary School achieved 3rd place. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Councillor Jonathan Craig, Chair of the Communities & Wellbeing Committee presented the in P6-P7 medley. First place went to Friends Prep, Downshire Primary School achieved 2nd place followed closely by Wallace Prep in 3rd Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Friends Prep secured another first place win in the P7 free style relays, while Harmony Hill Primary School picked up a 2nd place and Downshire Primary School in 3rd place. Councillor Jonathan Craig, Chair of the Communities & Wellbeing Committee presented the awards. Photo: Submitted