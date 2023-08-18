Principal’s ‘pride’ as St Killian’s students celebrate A level success

This year’s St Killian’s College Six Form students have been celebrating examination successat A level.

A spokesperson for the Tower Road school said: “This year’s outcomes reiterate the fact that non-selective education continues to deliver excellent results at A level for all the students in our community.

“The students who sat their exams in 2023, in post pandemic circumstances, deserve special praise for their hard work, resilience and success in such challenging times.

“75 per cent of St Killian’s students achieved three A*-C grades in their examination results, with 36 per cent of the total grades awarded an A*/A grade.

"This is expected to be well above the national average as the examination system transitions to pre-pandemic standards."

College Principal, Jonny Brady, noted that impressive results had been achieved in both the STEM and Arts areas.

He said: “This highlights the success the college has in delivering a broad range of educational pathways to develop the interests and talents of all our students, providing them with the academic results and key life skills to confidently contribute to our society and growing economy.

"With university places in even higher demand this academic year, we are pleased that, with the help, advice and guidance of the college’s Careers Department, the vast majority of our students have gained entry to their first-choice courses.

"Indeed, at the time we go to press, 82 per cent of our students have secured their place at third level while others have taken advantage of much sought-after apprenticeships.”

Mr Brady was delighted at the success of the students across a wide range of subjects at both AS level and A level and stated: “It is gratifying, given additional challenges that our students’ faced, to see so many of our young people achieving so well in these public exams.

"This is down to the demanding work, commitment, resilience and dedication of all our staff and students, and we are all rightly proud of all our students.

"The college, once again, has demonstrated consistency in delivering high quality learning and teaching. On behalf of everyone here at the college, I wish all of our young people the very best in their future and thank our parents for their continued support.”

1 . A level success at St Killian's The school's top-achieving A level students. Photo: Contributed

2 . A level success at St Killian's Mr Logue and Mr Brady with Michael Doherty, Nikola Lawniczak and Aidan McSparran who all gained three A Star grades. Photo: Contributed

3 . A level success at St Killian's Head Boy James Difford(two A Stars and an A grade) alongside Head Girl Nikola Lawniczak(three A Star Grades) with Mr Brady. Photo: Contributed