An East Londonderry MLA has said that problems with special educational needs (SEN) transport are “disrupting children’s education and family life”.

Independent MLA Claire Sugden has asked the Education Minister Paul Givan to prioritise finding solutions.

She said: “Parents are telling me their children cannot get to school because transport has not been put in place.

“For children with additional needs, consistency is so important. When routines are disrupted it does not just mean missed school days, it can unsettle the child and put real pressure on families.”

Ms Sugden said that while there are practical challenges in delivering the service, the impact on families must remain at the centre of any response.

“Every year these difficulties seem to arise. Parents need reassurance that transport will be there for their children, and children deserve to get to school safely and on time. That stability is vital for their learning and wellbeing.

“I am asking the Minister to set out clearly how these challenges are being addressed and how a longer-term plan can be put in place. Families should not be left worrying year after year if transport will be available. It has to be reliable.”