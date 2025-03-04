Professional chefs keep their cool in competition

Students from the Level 3 Professional Chef programmes at South Eastern Regional College (SERC) put their skills to the test in the annual Intercampus Competition.

The seven students, from Bangor and Lisburn Campuses, had to keep their cool in the kitchen to cook two main course portions in just two hours.

They could cook any dish of choice which would display their skills and creativity in a bid to impress the judges, SERC Chef Lecturers Tom McCluney, Friedrich Machala and special guest Noah Brown, (18) from Donaghadee.

Head Judge and Chef Lecturer Tom McCluney with the Level 3 Professional Chef students from Lisburn and Bangor to took part in the annual SERC Intercampus Competition.

Noah, who is completing a Level 2 Professional Chef ApprenticeshipNI at SERC, is employed and under training with the superb Jim Mulholland, at No 14 Georgian House in Comber.

Representing Bangor Campus and taking first place was David Rea (31), from Bangor who impressed the judges with his dish of pork Wellington, cider apple jus, braised red cabbage and confit of carrot. Second place went to Victor Quiroz (51), from Lisburn Campus and Jack Regan (20), from Bangor took third place.

Head Judge, Chef Lecturer Tom McCluney said, “We were very impressed with the knowledge, skills and creativity, and the overall standard displayed in the competition. The students impressed the judges with their time keeping, and the presentation of the dishes was a feast for the eyes in as much as the courses were a feast to sample.

He added, “I congratulate David, Victor and Jack on their podium places and all the participants for putting themselves to the test; in particular those students who travelled from Lisburn - proving themselves true professionals - by getting to grips quickly in another kitchen.”