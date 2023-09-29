A lifelong Ballyclare resident, who attended Fairview Primary as a boy, has detailed how much of an “honour” it has been to teach at the school as he embarks on the role of Principal.

Neil McAllister was appointed Principal at the Hillmount Avenue school ahead of the new term.

Mr McAllister, who has taught at Fairview since graduating from Stranmillis in 2004, spoke to this newspaper following his first month at the helm.

Early on, it’s clear to see that it’s a school he is passionate about. He explained: “I’ve been very fortunate to work in the most amazing school. I started as a pupil in Fairview in 1983, three years after we opened.

Mr McAllister (Principal) alongside Mrs Norris (Acting Vice Principal). (Pic: Contributed).

"I did my work experience in Fairview, I did my first teaching practice in Fairview. In 2004, I got my first job as a teacher in Fairview and I’ve to say that has been the highlight of my teaching career.

"I couldn’t ask for a better place to work and it’s been an absolute honour to serve Fairview, the pupils, staff and parents, as a Vice Principal and now Principal.”

Commenting on his journey to becoming a teacher, Neil said: “I attended Fairview as a child and then moved to Ballyclare High. I worked in Woodsides supermarket on The Square for three years after finishing school, having not got the grades to get into Stranmillis to study as a teacher.

"God had a plan for me and I learnt so much about life in those three years. I continued my studies while working and after applying again for Stranmillis, I got a place starting September 2000.

"I’ve been in Fairview since I qualified. I actually did my first teaching practice in Fairview – one of the teachers who mentored me is still teaching in the school, although she doesn’t look a day older!

"Both teachers I worked with were excellent teachers and I learnt a lot from them. It was my dream to get a job in Fairview when I qualified, so I was delighted when Mrs Maxwell offered me a job in P6. It’s been an honour to teach in such a wonderful school ever since.

"I spent a lot of time in Upper Ballyboley while at Stranmillis, gaining valuable experience which gave me a head start when I got my job in Fairview.”

Over the past two decades Mr McAllister has noticed the role of a teacher evolve.

The father-of-three stated: “I think the role of the teacher, and schools in general, is much wider than what it used to be.

"A new curriculum was introduced shortly after I started teaching and the focus moved from ‘knowing lots of stuff’ to more skills based, which I think was a great move, better preparing pupils for the world they would be going out into.”

Neil, who has been married to his wife Louise since 2005, is looking forward to taking on a role beyond teaching.

He continued: “I trained to become a teacher and I’ve loved being in that role for the last 20 years.

“My biggest challenge will be taking on a role beyond teaching. I’ve been lucky to work under Mrs Matthews who taught me so much, and my role as VP for the last seven years has given me great experience, but I’m not sure anything can prepare you for taking on a principal role, especially of such a large school as Fairview!

"In my role as VP, I’d a class I knew inside out. Now, as principal, I’ll get to know every pupil in school and I’m really looking forward to this.”

As he commences the role of head teacher, Mr McAllister says he will miss having the interaction with his own class.

He said: “I no longer have a class of my own and that’s been the hardest part of stepping up to the role of Principal.

"I’ve always loved being in the classroom, especially my years teaching P6. I still intend to do some teaching, I already have since I took on the role.

"I spent an afternoon in P6 recently exploring the causes of World War 2 – it’s the excitement on the pupil’s face when something finally clicks, when they share information they have found out at home or through research, when they see the pride on your face as their teacher at a job well done.

"I’ll miss all that. I don’t think I’ll miss the marking though!”

The school, which celebrated it’s 40th anniversary in 2020, caters for over 500 pupils. Recently, plans were shared for an ambitious programme of works at the site and as the town and surrounding villages continue to expand, Mr McAllister believes Fairview will help to play a vital role as more families take up residence.

Neil explained: “Our enrolment figure is 525 and we’re very close to capacity. Ballyclare is a growing town, but we still have space and welcome all new families into the area.

"We’ve had a large number of pupils join us recently at the end of June and for the new school year, plus a wonderful bunch of 73 P1 pupils who have settled to school life so well.

"We shared our plans for an extension to our school buildings last month, a 10-classroom extension to replace the temporary accommodation we have in school.

"The extension will not, however, increase our enrolment number which will stay at 525.”

Mr McAllister will be supported in his role by Acting VP Mrs Norris, the school’s pastoral lead.

She will be in place for six months, with the post being advertised as a permanent one in the New Year.

Outside of school Neil is an officer in 1st Ballyclare BB, a company he has been in since he was five. He enjoys running and cycling and attending spin classes in Sixmile Leisure Centre.