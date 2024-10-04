£46m Coleraine campus officially opens

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new £46m college campus in Coleraine was officially opened by Conor Murphy, Economy Minister.

The Northern Regional College's new Causeway Campus in Union Street is part of a multi-million-pound investment in the area. The construction of a new campus in Ballymena, funded almost £100m, is expected to open next year. More than 1,000 students and a house for 150 staff will be catered for by the state-of-the-art facility in Coleraine. Economy Minister Conor Murphy at the official opening on Wednesday said, "the new campus had already become an important landmark in Coleraine."

"Integrated with its neighboring community and designed with students and industry partners in mind, the facility provides a comfortable and vibrant place to learn and innovate," he said. “It makes use of the latest technologies and is designed to be agile, in response to the emerging needs of innovative businesses now, and in the future. “So, this is an important day, not only for our colleagues here at Northern Regional College but also for the local community, for the further education sector, and for our economy.”

£46m campus officially opens

From IT suits to hair and beauty salons, there is a wide range of education and training spaces at the new campus, as well as a fully- equipped television studio for media students. The old former St. Patrick's Church, inaugurated in 1881 and a listed building, has been transformed into a music and recording studio, performance space, and dressing rooms.

Claudia McLaughlin-Hunt is studying performing arts and said she loves the new campus. "I think the new campus is amazing and is going to lead to so many new opportunities for us students," she said. "It's great the performing arts building is in its own space, which is amazing, and we can do our own performances in there." “The new campus provided an exciting and innovative new space for working and learning.” The Northern Regional College stated

Facilities and industry-leading equipment had been incorporated to support and enhance curriculum activities, as well as student and staff experience. "I really like the new campus because it's something that we haven't seen before," said Zuzanna Gestwicka, studying hospitality and tourism at the campus. "It's quite modern, more modern than the other places, and I'm looking forward to making the most of my time here and all the opportunities that are on offer."

New and improved facilities have allowed it to expand the curriculum, Campus principal Mel Higgins has said. New courses such as cloud computing with cyber security and hospitality and tourism management have been introduced. Around 1300 students are enrolled in subjects ranging from further education, higher education, to apprenticeships.

The number of full-time students was up by 15% for the 2024/25 academic year, Mr. Higgins said.