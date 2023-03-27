School children across Tyrone will benefit from a new grant programme launching this summer which will provide £5 million in grants to help give them a healthier, more active, stronger start in life.

In the first year, 5,300 schools will be able to apply for support funding to get pupils the nutritious food they need throughout the school day and resources to keep them physically active with new sports and play equipment or outdoor activities.

The scheme, supported by UK community charity Groundwork, will replace the current Tesco Community Grants funding programme. It will focus on getting schools in Tyrone that lack funds and resources, to apply for the extra financial help they might need to provide healthy food and activities that boost young people’s mental and physical well-being.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recent findings from Groundwork found that 78% of schools are currently having to provide food for children from their budget. Data from the Child Poverty Action Group shows that 800,000 children living in poverty are not eligible for free school meals and two million children do not have access to a healthy diet.[1]

Tesco’s new grant programme which aims to improve the lives of school children in Tyrone.

Successful applications will go to a customer vote in their local Tesco store. Two out of the three blue token voting boxes by the checkout will be dedicated to local schools with the third given over to local community projects nominated by each store’s colleagues. Customers can then choose which of the three projects they’d like to support by voting with a blue token. The initiative will also be boosted by Tesco’s ‘Golden Grants’ events.

Advertisement