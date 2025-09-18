Public consultation on the future of CCEA GCSEs, AS levels and A levels in Northern Ireland

By Helena McManus
Published 18th Sep 2025, 11:12 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2025, 11:18 BST
Proposals to remove AS Level examinations and controlled or internal assessments are among those being examined as part of a consultation launched by Education Minister Paul Givan.

The public consultation looks at plans to improve the GCSE, AS and A level qualifications offered by the awarding body CCEA (Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment).

It sets out a number of detailed proposals for change, including:

- Reducing the content of qualifications to support deeper learning;

Education Minister Paul Givan has launched a public consultation on plans to improve the GCSE, AS and A level qualifications offered by CCEA. Photo: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabayplaceholder image
Education Minister Paul Givan has launched a public consultation on plans to improve the GCSE, AS and A level qualifications offered by CCEA.

- Reducing the number of exams that students are required to take;

- Moving most qualifications to a linear structure, so that exams are taken at the end of the two-year course allowing more time for teaching and learning;

- Removing AS levels and moving to a two-year A level structure;

- Removing controlled / internal assessments, where possible, to reduce the burden on students and teachers;

- Aligning the current CCEA GCSE grading scale with England’s 9 – 1 scale to improve clarity and recognition.

The consultation began on Thursday, September 18 and runs until Thursday, November 13 2025.

It can be found online at https://www.education-ni.gov.uk/consultations/consultation-future-ccea-qualifications.

Launching the public consultation, Paul Givan said: “I am committed to ensuring that qualifications in Northern Ireland remain relevant and aligned to the needs of our students, as they progress into further study, employment or training.

“The changes that I am proposing aim to ensure qualifications developed in Northern Ireland support high quality teaching and learning. They will remove unnecessary pressure by reducing the number of exams that students sit and reduce the workload burden on teachers whilst maintaining standards that are recognised nationally and internationally.”

The Minister continued: “Education is the cornerstone of opportunity, aspiration and progress and it is essential that the qualifications available to young people reflect the evolving needs of learners, the economy and society. It is therefore crucial that they remain fit for purpose and responsive to the demands of the modern world.

“I am grateful to our school leaders who have helped shape these proposals and I would encourage all those who have an interest in education to now respond to the consultation.”

Related topics:Paul GivanA LevelsProposalsGCSENorthern Ireland
