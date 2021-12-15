Pupils’ achievements recognised at Ballyclare High

The event at the Rashee Road school focussed on the commitment of the school’s Year 14 students who have worked consistently to develop themselves and contribute to others and school life.

A total of 26 pockets for hard work, achievement and dedication were awarded across seven cultural and sporting activities.

In addition, 17 Honours Blazers were awarded to pupils who gained representative recognition in music and sport at Ulster and Irish level.

Mr Leckey, the event’s guest of honour, who will be retiring shortly, has always been an enthusiastic supporter of all the extra-curricular activities throughout his 33 years of service to school.

The Winter Honours ceremony took place on December 3.