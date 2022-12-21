Pupils at Laurelhill Community College cut loose for their new show 'Footloose'

Pupils at Laurelhill Community College recently took to the stage for the school’s 43rd musical theatre production, the 1980s cult classic, ‘Footloose’.

There were three fabulous evening performances and the cast received a standing ovation as all their hard work and dedication led to another successful show.

The audiences all loved the uplifting songs and the energy and the excitement of the cast gave everyone a boost.

The Drama and Music Departments would like to thank everyone who came along and showed their support.

Laurelhill pupils tread the boards in Footloose

