Pupils at Riverdale Primary School learn all about the water cycle thanks to NI Water

NI Water’s education team recently paid a visit to Riverdale Primary School to teach the pupils all about the Water Cycle.

NI Water’s educational programme, ‘H2O and the Wonderful World of Water’, taught the children about the value of water and how important it is for us all to look after it.

NI Water’s Outreach and Learning Officer Anna Killen said: ‘‘NI Water places great importance on educating young people in the vital role water plays in our lives.

"H2O is a fun way for children to learn about the water cycle, why water is essential for good health and how they can help to conserve this precious resource.

