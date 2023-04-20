Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
5 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
6 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
6 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
7 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
7 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Pupils at Riverdale Primary School learn all about the water cycle thanks to NI Water

NI Water’s education team recently paid a visit to Riverdale Primary School to teach the pupils all about the Water Cycle.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 20th Apr 2023, 16:09 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 16:09 BST

NI Water’s educational programme, ‘H2O and the Wonderful World of Water’, taught the children about the value of water and how important it is for us all to look after it.

NI Water’s Outreach and Learning Officer Anna Killen said: ‘‘NI Water places great importance on educating young people in the vital role water plays in our lives.

"H2O is a fun way for children to learn about the water cycle, why water is essential for good health and how they can help to conserve this precious resource.

Most Popular
NI Water’s Education team recently paid a visit to Riverdale Primary School in Lisburn.NI Water’s Education team recently paid a visit to Riverdale Primary School in Lisburn.
NI Water’s Education team recently paid a visit to Riverdale Primary School in Lisburn.
Read More
Handmade with care: Knitted items bring joy to Neonatal Unit

“We are delighted with the positive feedback we have received from schools who have participated in NI Water’s educational programme. It’s a fantastic way for us to deliver what matters for the local community and educate future generations of water users.”