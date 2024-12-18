Pupils at St Anthony's Primary are through to the final of a contest run by Brennan's Bread after creating a delicious 'apple pie toastie'.

Budding bakers in Primary 4-5 at the Larne school took part in the Brennan’s Bread 'Dough It Yourself' contest, which challenged kids to get creative while cutting food waste.

Class teacher, Ciara McLaughlin explained: “The competition was advertised on Facebook, so I signed our class up for it as I am massively into food! We’re also an Eco-school and we have a big focus on sustainability which was the theme of the competition - ‘to design a recipe that used up bread leftovers to reduce food waste.’

"Prior to designing a recipe, Brennan’s provided a series of lessons on food waste reduction, which led nicely into brainstorming ideas for a final recipe.

Pupils at St Anthony's Primary School in Larne are through to the final of the Brennan's Bread 'Dough It Yourself' competition. Photos: St Anthony's Primary School

“The kids had loads of ideas and we settled on three – s’mores toastie, lasagne leftovers toastie and the apple pie toastie. The class cooked each of the flavours so that we could taste test, but in the end, we entered all three into the competition along with a poster to advertise each.

Brennan’s then selected the apple pie toastie (which is a toasted bread pocket, filled with stewed apples and topped with cinnamon sugar) as one of the finalists.

"Our school has been awarded £500 and a trophy for getting this far.”

Pupils will be heading to W5 on February 5 for the final cook-off against three other schools. "Four students from our class will be cooking the recipe and they will have judges to select a winning school, who will receive £1000 as their prize,” Ciara added.