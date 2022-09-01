Pupils begin their school career at Coleraine College
This year saw another excellent intake of Year 8 pupils at Coleraine College, with pupils transitioning from Primary Schools right across the Coleraine area and beyond.
A school spokesperson said: “The new cohort enjoyed the transition programme on offer to help them adjust to life at “big school”. We wish them every success as they embark upon their educational journey at Coleraine College.”
