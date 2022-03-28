Pupils challenged to “Sum it up in a picture”

Catherine Magee of St Comgall’s Primary School - Teacher of the Year in a Primary School Silver Winner, has been appointed Head Judge for a competition aimed at encouraging pupils throughout the province to get creative and find the art in everyday maths.

Edtech provider Renaissance Learning has launched the drawing competition for primary schools which will see the overall winning school receive £2,000 towards a trip, whilst the individual winners from each of the three age categories will receive a Kindle Fire and a year’s subscription to Freckle and Star Maths for their class or school.

Winning entries may also appear as future ‘Depth of Knowledge’ questions in Freckle and every entrant will receive a certificate to thank them for taking part.

Catherine Magee (St Comgall's Primary School) - Head Judge for the competition

Renaissance already works with over 600 schools in Northern Ireland through the provision of adaptive solutions that support the practice and assessment of reading and maths. As part of this competition, however, participating schools will be offered free access to Freckle, Renaissance’s new primary maths practice solution.

Catherine Magee said: “I’m delighted to be involved in judging the entries received from schools. It’s so important that we engage children in maths in an exciting and accessible way and this competition will give teachers and pupils the tools to do that.”

Sarah Haythornthwaite, Marketing Director at Renaissance Learning, says: “We’re really excited to be launching the “Sum it up in a picture” competition to help children think about how maths is all around us in everyday life – and we hope to stimulate fun in the subject by getting pupils really engaged with their artwork.