Pupils create fantastic floral displays ahead of Coleraine’s Britain in Bloom judges’ visit

Local primary schools have worked with Council’s Estates Team this summer to create wonderful floral hanging baskets for Coleraine’s town centre.
By Una Culkin
Published 28th Jul 2023, 09:56 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 09:56 BST

As part of Council’s biodiversity strategy, the young children have helped design and create these hanging displays with the aim of encouraging pollinators to the area while learning about biodiversity in the process.

It comes as Coleraine prepares to welcome judges from the Royal Horticultural Society this August, as part of Britain in Bloom 2023. Coleraine is a finalist in the Large Town category and will be up against other towns from across the UK.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “It’s fantastic that local primary schools have participated in this initiative, and we are all very impressed with the creativity and horticultural skills that they’ve shown.

“The hanging baskets, now on display in Coleraine town centre are a wonderful addition to the town and I’d encourage everyone to visit and have a look at the children’s excellent work for themselves.

“As we approach the judging date for Coleraine’s entry in Britain in Bloom this August, we’d like to thank the local school children for participating and of course Council’s Estate team for ensuring the town looks its best.”

Nine local primary schools participated in the initiative, with Council providing plants, soil, and baskets for each school - the children did all the hard work designing and planting up their baskets.

Coleraine’s floral displays also include a town centre living wall, baskets, wildflower areas and seasonal planting throughout the town, all providing a wonderful outlook for residents and visitors alike.

Pupils from St Johns Primary School make the finishing touches to their hanging baskets for display in Coleraine’s town centre. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

Pupils from Irish Society Primary School who were involved in Council’s Estates Team venture where local schools helped design and make up hanging baskets for Coleraine’s town centre. Credit CCGB Council

Children from Harpur's Hill Primary School getting ready to plant up their hanging baskets. Credit CCCB Council

Children from DH Christie Primary School very pleased with the hanging baskets they made up for display in Coleraine’s town centre. Credit CCGB Council

