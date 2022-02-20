Pupils explore potential career paths

Students from Banbridge High School, New-Bridge Integrated College, Loughbrickland and St. Patrick’s College, Banbridge, attended a Shared Education Careers Fair at Banbridge Leisure Centre on Wednesday. Included with some of the students are Fionnuala Hartigan (vice-principal of St. Patrick’s College), Austin Kelly (Clanmil Housing), Katy Feeney (Principal of Banbridge High School), Alderman Glenn Barr, Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, and Mairead McMahon, head of careers at New-Bridge Integrated College

The Shared Education Careers Fair, which took place in Banbridge Leisure Centre, was an opportunity for year 12 and 13 students from Banbridge High School, St Patrick’s College and New Bridge Integrated College to meet more than 30 local businesses and learn about potential employment paths.

Students also met with colleges and universities to research what qualifications or further study they will need to pursue their chosen career.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the organisations who attended included Almac, Moy Park, First Derivatives, and the PSNI, while representatives from Queen’s University, Southern Regional College, the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE), Ulster University and the Department for Economy’s Careers service were also there to meet students.

Darrelle McSherry of Southern Regional College with John-Jo Casey (left) and Ben Kavanagh of St. Patrick’s College, Banbridge

The young people were asked to reflect on what they had learned from the event, and this feedback has been recorded by a videographer to be shared with other students during follow-up workshops and discussions.

Austin Kelly, Community Cohesion Officer with Clanmil Housing said: “One of our aims at Clanmil is to reach, connect and collaborate to strengthen communities, and we are delighted to support this initiative to help young people achieve their full potential in education and the world of work. The careers event is one of many projects we have supported in the Banbridge area, as part of our commitment to community engagement from our development of the Hawthorn Gardens shared housing neighbourhood.”

Banbridge High School, St Patrick’s College and New-Bridge Integrated College are part of a Shared Education partnership and the schools are part of the Banbridge Area Learning Community which promotes shared resources in education and training.

Katy Feeney, Principal of Banbridge High School commented: “We are delighted to be able to work in collaboration with Shared Education and our partner schools in the Banbridge Area Learning Community with the support of Clanmil Housing to engage our young people in investing in their future. To be able to attend an event with over 30 businesses and organisations is a fantastic opportunity, and will help the young people understand the needs of the marketplace, qualifications and potential routes from employment, so that they can make informed choices about their futures.”

Alderman Glenn Barr (left), Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council alongside Marian Lively (St. Patrick’s College, Banbridge), Laura McCartan (Banbridge High School), Mairead McMahon, head of careers at New-Bridge Integrated College, and Austin Kelly from Clanmil Housing

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Alderman Glenn Barr attended the event and said: “I would like to congratulate Clanmil on this initiative as part of the Shared Education Partnership; bringing together an array of different types of employers allowing the young people to be able to see first-hand the different types of employment that’s out there and to help them make an informed judgement on their future careers.”

Banbridge High School student Rebecca was very positive about the event: “Today has helped me get an insight into a range of different businesses and the job roles that they offer. It has also allowed me to speak to different universities, giving me an idea about the options which are available to me once I finish my A levels.”

Alderman Glenn Barr, mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council alongside Amy Laverty, Katheryn Martin and Robyn Walker of Connected Health.

New-Bridge Integrated College students Lucy McClimonds (third left) and Eve Rafferty alongside Alderman Glenn Barr (left), mayor of Armagh, Banbridge, and Craigavon Borough Council, Austin Kelly of Clanmil Housing and Gareth Thompson, senior teacher at New-Bridge Integrated College, Loughbrickland