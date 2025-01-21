Professor Cox hosted the ‘Activate your Curiosity’ event at The Braid on Tuesday (January 21), alongside distinguished educators and industry experts from the fields of science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics (STEAM).

The initiative is part-funded by the Department for Communities Labour Market Partnership, which develops targeted employment action plans for council areas, allowing for collaboration at local and regional level to support people into work.

The event, led by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, aimed to ignite the curiosity of up to 400 young people by showcasing the dynamic career pathways within STEAM fields.

It attracted students from across Northern Ireland, including pupils from Ballymena Academy, Slemish College, Larne Grammar School, and Ulidia College, offering them an exciting opportunity to engage with hands-on experiments, insightful discussions, and inspiring seminars.

Professor Cox, a former member of the pop group D:Ream, met students to highlight the career pathways and opportunities available to the future workforce. “I was delighted to be able to attend this event for the second year running and help to encourage students in Northern Ireland to develop an interest in science and engineering”, he said.

"These young people are our ‘future’ and we hope today’s event may lead them towards a fulfilling job in STEAM with exciting career prospects.

“The event offers the students a great mix of inspiration and innovation coupled with a practical 'learning by doing’ approach which should activate the curiosity of everyone attending.

“These students have the talent to make a positive difference through STEAM within our local communities, across our planet and beyond. Our mission today is to help unlock this fantastic human resource and Northern Ireland has a key role to play in making the UK the best place in the world to do science and engineering.”

The event featured keynote addresses from prominent figures, including Dr Gerry Gormley, General Practitioner and Professor of Simulation at Queen's University Belfast.

Dr Andy Harris, Head of Research & Data Analytics at Wrightbus, and representatives from leading companies GES Group and Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies, also took to the stage to share their insight with those present.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough, Alderman Beth Adger, MBE, said the council was delighted to be working with local businesses, schools, universities, and partner organisations to bring this initiative to the borough. “The Activate Your Curiosity event lifts a lid on the myriad of opportunities that exist in science,” she said.

“It is our hope that young people will be inspired to embark on an exciting future in this field – and maybe even become leaders in science.”

The event was sponsored by a wide range of local and international companies, including Kilwaughter Minerals, Ryobi, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies, Moore Concrete, Teva, EPUKI, Michelin Development, Caterpillar, GES Group, Wrightbus, and Phoenix Energy.

1 . Science School Professor Brian Cox CBE FRS with pupils during the event at The Braid. Photo: MEABC

2 . Science School L-R) Rhonda Lynn (MEABC Skills & Entrepreneurship Manager); Lord Andrew Mawson OBE; Professor Brian Cox CBE FRS; Alderman Thomas Gordon and Christine Barnhill (MEABC Economic Development Officer). Photo: MEABC

3 . Science School The event aimed to ignite the curiosity of up to 400 young people by showcasing the dynamic career pathways within STEAM fields. Photo: MEABC

4 . Science School Taking part in the ‘Activate your Curiosity’ event at The Braid, Ballymena. Photo: MEABC