A Purple Plaque has been unveiled at Coleraine Grammar School to mark the success of a past pupil who was last year named winner of a major innovation award.

L-R Head Boy Jordan McAuley, Head Girl Kia McCartney with Naomi McGregor. Credit Coleraine Grammar School

Coleraine High School past pupil Naomi McGregor is a Ballymoney tech entrepreneur who was last year named winner of the Innovate UK Women in Innovation Award.

Naomi is the creator of Movetru, a wearable technology solution for athletes that accurately tracks movements in real time, providing key data to help improve performance and reduce both injury rate and recovery time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winning the prestigious award in 2022, Naomi received a cash injection of £50,000 for her business as well as specialist mentoring and coaching to scale up and bring her product to market.

L-R Headmaster, Dr David Carruthers, Heather Hamilton, Coleraine High School Former Pupils' Association, Naomi McGregor and Fred Mullan, Coleraine Academical Institution Former Pupils' Association. Credit Coleraine Grammar School

Pupils and staff joined Naomi at the school’s Castlerock Road campus this week to officially unveil her plaque. Purple Plaques have been erected across the UK to celebrate the achievements of Women in Innovation Award winners and inspire more girls into careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Headmaster Dr David Carruthers said: “As a school community we are all immensely proud of Naomi’s achievements. As a successful entrepreneur and winner of the Women in Innovation Award, Naomi is a great role model for all our pupils, and in particular girls at this school considering a future career in STEM.”