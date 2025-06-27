Queen's University Belfast: 20 smile-filled photos from day two of summer graduations

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Jun 2025, 17:24 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 17:25 BST
Further academic success has been celebrated on day two of summer graduation season at Queen’s University.

A ceremony was held on Friday morning (June 27) for the School of Pharmacy, while in the afternoon the focus fell on the schools of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering and of Natural and Built Environment.

Whether a graduate, family or friend, have a closer look to see if you can spot yourself or recognise some of those featured.

Thumbs up for Friday's graduation celebrations from Mohammad Danish, from India, who completed a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering.

1. Summer Graduations

Thumbs up for Friday's graduation celebrations from Mohammad Danish, from India, who completed a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering. Photo: Submitted

Anna Young, from Kildare, graduates with a Master’s degree in Pharmacy from Queen’s University Belfast, pictured with her family.

2. Summer Graduations

Anna Young, from Kildare, graduates with a Master’s degree in Pharmacy from Queen’s University Belfast, pictured with her family. Photo: Ian Pedlow

Ameerah Choudry, originally from Pakistan, is pictured with her family as she graduates from Queen’s with a Masters in Pharmacy.

3. Summer Graduations

Ameerah Choudry, originally from Pakistan, is pictured with her family as she graduates from Queen’s with a Masters in Pharmacy. Photo: Ian Pedlow

Isabelle Urwin, from Lurgan, graduates with a Master’s degree in Pharmacy from Queen’s University Belfast, pictured with her family.

4. Summer Graduations

Isabelle Urwin, from Lurgan, graduates with a Master’s degree in Pharmacy from Queen’s University Belfast, pictured with her family. Photo: Ian Pedlow

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice