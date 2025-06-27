Queen's University Belfast: 20 smile-filled photos from day two of summer graduations

A ceremony was held on Friday morning (June 27) for the School of Pharmacy, while in the afternoon the focus fell on the schools of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering and of Natural and Built Environment.
Whether a graduate, family or friend, have a closer look to see if you can spot yourself or recognise some of those featured.
1. Summer Graduations
Thumbs up for Friday's graduation celebrations from Mohammad Danish, from India, who completed a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering. Photo: Submitted
2. Summer Graduations
Anna Young, from Kildare, graduates with a Master’s degree in Pharmacy from Queen’s University Belfast, pictured with her family. Photo: Ian Pedlow
3. Summer Graduations
Ameerah Choudry, originally from Pakistan, is pictured with her family as she graduates from Queen’s with a Masters in Pharmacy. Photo: Ian Pedlow
4. Summer Graduations
Isabelle Urwin, from Lurgan, graduates with a Master’s degree in Pharmacy from Queen’s University Belfast, pictured with her family. Photo: Ian Pedlow
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.