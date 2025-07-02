Queen's University Belfast: Wednesday's graduation celebrations in 37 photos

Graduation ceremonies were held for the School of History, Anthropology, Philosophy and Politics, the School of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering and the School of Social Sciences, Education and Social Work.
Families and friends looked on as graduates stepped forward to receive their awards before attending the traditional garden party in the university quad.
Pictured celebrating their graduation with degrees in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Queen's University Belfast are friends Abi McGreevy, Amy Reynolds, Bronach McCann and Adrianne Moore. Photo: Submitted
Graduate Maeve Cunningham photographed with dad Donal, sisters Eimear and Áine and mum Una. Photo: Submitted
Matthew Taylor graduates with a first-class degree in Anthropology and Philosophy from Queen’s University Belfast. Matthew is pictured with his mum Janine and Alan Photo: Submitted
Amelie Coghlan from Australia, and now living in London, graduated from the School of History, Anthropology, Philosophy and Politics at Queen's University Belfast. Amelie is pictured celebrating with her family. Photo: Submitted
