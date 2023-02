Cairncastle Primary’s PTA will be hosting a quiz on February 7 to support projects at the Ballygalley school.

The event at Matties MeetingHouse will start at 8pm.

A PTA spokesperson said: “This is a fundraiser for future projects and equipment for the school, including our pollinator project to enhance our outdoor space.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We’re keen for community groups and sports clubs to enter a team with a maximum of six people per team. Entry is £3 per person.

Matties Meeting House. (Pic by Google).