Rathmore Grammar student brings home Young Scientist award
Fourteen projects from eight schools in Northern Ireland participated in this year’s BTYSTE and were among the highest number of entries that BT received for the exhibition in eight years.
Eoin Rossney-Hyde won Best Project category for his project, titled ‘The application of abstract mathematical theories to mitigate against racial and gender bias in AI’.
Education Minister, Paul Givan, said: “Congratulations to the exceptional young people from Northern Ireland who were successful at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2025.
"This is a tremendous achievement and a well-deserved acknowledgement of the hard work and dedication of those involved.
"Their innovative projects and commitment to solving complex problems reflect the remarkable talent and creativity nurtured within our schools.
This event highlights the critical importance of equipping our young people with STEM skills in a rapidly changing world.
"The exhibition winners are testament to the enthusiasm, innovation and depth of knowledge shown by our young people in Northern Ireland.”
Regional Director for BT Business Northern Ireland, Paul Murnaghan said: ‘’It has been a fantastic week at the RDS in Dublin, and I would like to congratulate all the Northern Ireland finalists of this year’s exhibition, including Eoin Rossney-Hyde who was recognised as a category winner this evening.
"It is a particularly momentous year for all the BT team on this island, as we celebrate 25 years as custodian of this incredible event.”