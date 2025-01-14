Rathmore Grammar student brings home Young Scientist award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There have been celebrations at Rathmore Grammar after it was named Best Northern Ireland School and student Eoin Rossney-Hyde wins Best Project category at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

Fourteen projects from eight schools in Northern Ireland participated in this year’s BTYSTE and were among the highest number of entries that BT received for the exhibition in eight years.

Eoin Rossney-Hyde won Best Project category for his project, titled ‘The application of abstract mathematical theories to mitigate against racial and gender bias in AI’.

Education Minister, Paul Givan, said: “Congratulations to the exceptional young people from Northern Ireland who were successful at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2025.

Therese Gunning, Legal Director at BT Ireland presents the 1st Senior Individual Social and Behavioural Sciences Category Award to Eoin Rossney-Hyde from Rathmore Grammar School for the project: The application of abstract mathematical theories to mitigate against racial and gender bias in AI. Eoin also won the Best Project NI Award on the evening and Rathmore GS won the Best School Northern Ireland Award. Pic credit: Chris Bellew: Fennell Photography

"This is a tremendous achievement and a well-deserved acknowledgement of the hard work and dedication of those involved.

"Their innovative projects and commitment to solving complex problems reflect the remarkable talent and creativity nurtured within our schools.

This event highlights the critical importance of equipping our young people with STEM skills in a rapidly changing world.

Paul Givan, Education Minister NI and Paul Murnaghan, Head of BT Business NI with Eoin Rossney-Hyde, a student from Rathmore Grammar School with his project, ‘The application of abstract mathematical theories to mitigate against racial and gender bias in AI’ at the 61st BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE). Pic credit: Johnny Bambury: Fennell Photo

"The exhibition winners are testament to the enthusiasm, innovation and depth of knowledge shown by our young people in Northern Ireland.”

Regional Director for BT Business Northern Ireland, Paul Murnaghan said: ‘’It has been a fantastic week at the RDS in Dublin, and I would like to congratulate all the Northern Ireland finalists of this year’s exhibition, including Eoin Rossney-Hyde who was recognised as a category winner this evening.

"It is a particularly momentous year for all the BT team on this island, as we celebrate 25 years as custodian of this incredible event.”