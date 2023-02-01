Northern Regional College has been awarded a prestigious Government award in connection with its Estate’s modernisation project.

With construction at the College’s new campuses in both Ballymena and Coleraine now well underway, the College has been named Project Team of the Year for Northern Ireland by the Government Project Delivery Profession (GPDP).

Fully funded by the Department for the Economy, the new campuses form part of a £85 million capital investment to provide two new campuses for the College.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new Coleraine facility will consolidate all service delivery including that currently at Ballymoney onto the former campus site. The provision of the new Ballymena campus will also consolidate the College’s service delivery from three buildings into one.

Award for NRC team

The new Coleraine campus will open in time for the start of the 2024-25 academic year, with Farm Lodge Ballymena scheduled to open at the same time the following year.

Sean Laverty, Northern Regional College, said: “This transformational project will play an integral part in the future sustainability of the College, enhancing our local economy through collaboration and a quality learning environment.

“The project delivery team across the College has implemented a series of innovative solutions as well as engaging with a wide range of stakeholders for excellent outcomes.

“Implementing creative methods to overcome issues impacting on delivery in today’s climate, supported by use of digital tools for improved project communications and engagement, has ensured continued progress on the project’s objectives and benefits.”

Advertisement

Advertisement