Recognition for NRC lecturers

Staff from the college’s Newtownabbey campus received accolades at the recent ceremony.

Jacqui McAllister received the Higher Education Lecturer of the Year award, Meabh O’Reilly was part of the Inclusive Learning team to win the Course Promotion of the Year award and Michael Breen won the Work Based Learning (WBL) Lecturer of the Year accolade.

Meanwhile, representatives from the Coleraine and Newtownabbey campuses were the Support Team of the Year award joint winners. The Coleraine Estates Decant team and the MIS team were both commended for their exemplary performance during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Award winners pictured with Mel Higgins, Principal and Chief Executive and Christine Brown, VP Teaching and Learning: Team Player of the Year, Frankie McEldowney; Peer Support of the Year, Jennifer McFadden; and Joint New Start of the Year, Nicola Quigg and Meabh O’Reilly.

Congratulating the award winners, principal and chief executive Mel Higgins said the staff awards recognised the outstanding contributions that individuals and teams at the college made to support their students and other members of staff.

He explained: “The staff awards were introduced as a way of acknowledging the important role played by staff and to thank them for their continued effort and achievements in key areas.

“The entirety of the 2020/21 academic year was against the backdrop of a global pandemic and we all faced increased challenges in our personal and professional lives.

“This makes the achievements, resilience and innovation of the award winners even more impressive.”

The Coleraine Estates Decant Team and the MIS Team were both commended for their exemplary performance during the Covid pandemic. Bill McCluggage, Chair of Audit and Risk Committee, is pictured with representatives from both winning teams.

Mel, who took over as principal and chief executive of the college in November this year, continued: “The winners demonstrate so many different qualities and combine to make up an impressive, diverse and complementary body of staff.

“There is evidence of creative thinking, compassion, enthusiasm, bravery, collaboration, determination, all exemplary traits embodying the spirit of collegiality and the values of Northern Regional College which fills me with great pride in my role as principal and chief executive.”

The staff awards were open to all staff in either teaching or support roles at college campuses with peer nominations invited for the 16 categories.

----

The Course Promotion of the Year award was won by the college's Inclusive Learning Team. Winners are pictured with Bill McCluggage.

Jacqui McAllister, Higher Education Lecturer of the Year and Fiona Coulter, Further Education Lecturer of the Year with Fiona Coulter with Bill McCluggage, Chair of Audit and Risk Committee.